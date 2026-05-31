Xi encourages children to carry forward revolutionary traditions
By Xinhua Published: May 31, 2026 03:07 PM
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for inheriting revolutionary traditions in a reply letter to student docents at the memorials of the birthplaces of the CPC in east China's Shanghai and Zhejiang Province.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, encouraged them to build knowledge and enhance capabilities, and extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide.