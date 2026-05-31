PLA Southern Theater Command releases video of combat readiness patrols in South China Sea, reinforcing position on safeguarding Huangyan Dao

Naval and air units of the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct combat readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on May 31, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from the PLA Southern Theater Command

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command announced on Sunday that it had organized naval and air units to conduct combat readiness patrols in China's territorial waters and airspace of Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the China Coast Guard (CCG) said on the same day that it had conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China's Huangyan Dao and its vicinity. Although these patrols are routine rights protection operations by the PLA Southern Theater Command and the CCG, they have taken on a more targeted nature against the backdrop of recent collusion between the Philippines and countries outside the region in so-called "joint maritime activities" near Huangyan Dao.A Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times that given China's persistent presence in the waters near Huangyan Dao, the Philippines' actions increasingly appear to be "political posturing."The combat readiness patrol video released by the PLA Southern Theater Command shows a formidable lineup. The command deployed multiple naval vessels, including Type 052D destroyers, Type 054A and Type 056A frigates, as well as multiple aircraft including H-6K bombers and J-16 fighters. The H-6K bombers were seen carrying YJ-12 anti-ship missiles. Meanwhile, multiple CCG vessels were patrolling in formation near Huangyan Dao, with some approaching and monitoring Philippine government vessels operating outside the adjacent zone.The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Coast Guard conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity within the so-called "Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone" during May 26 to May 30, according to the US Seventh Fleet's website on Saturday.Although the US Seventh Fleet's press release did not disclose the specific location of the exercises, a Philippine media report clearly claimed that the exercises took place near China's Huangyan Dao."Given that the PLA Southern Theater Command and the CCG have implemented normalized control over Huangyan Dao, the Philippines' joint patrol area is actually much closer to Luzon Island and farther from Huangyan Dao, appearing to be 'much ado about nothing' - more performative than substantive," Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.Zhang noted that while the Philippines claims to be safeguarding regional peace, it has consistently sought to drag external forces into backing its infringements and provocations in the South China Sea.The expert mentioned that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth did not mention the South China Sea issue during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, instead emphasizing that US-China relations are "better than they've been in many years," which indicates a "far less confrontational" position.Zhang said that the US real intention in participating in these activities is to continue using Japan, the Philippines and other "First Island Chain" countries to strengthen military deployments, treating them as "watchmen" to avoid direct military confrontation with China while supporting the Philippines as a pawn to provoke China.The expert said performative patrols may generate some media attention, but they will not achieve the political effects that the Philippines hopes for."No matter what actions the Philippines and countries outside the region take, they will not shake China's resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, nor will they allow the Philippines to succeed in its attempt to seize Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea," Zhang added.