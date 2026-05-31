PHOTO / CHINA
Pushing on
By VCG Published: May 31, 2026 10:49 PM
Dragon boat teams compete during the 2026 Gaoyou Dragon Boat Race at Qingshuitan Wetland Park in Gaoyou, a county-level city of Yangzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on May 31, 2026. Photo: VCG

Dragon boat teams compete during the 2026 Gaoyou Dragon Boat Race at Qingshuitan Wetland Park in Gaoyou, a county-level city of Yangzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on May 31, 2026. Photo: VCG




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