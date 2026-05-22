CHINA / SOCIETY
Water lilies bloom
By VCG Published: May 23, 2026 12:12 AM
Visitors admire and photograph blooming water lilies at Huqiu Wetland Park in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photos on this page: VCG

Visitors admire and photograph blooming water lilies at Huqiu Wetland Park in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photos on this page: VCG




RELATED ARTICLES
‘May 20’ marriage registration appointments spike across China as cities roll out special services to celebrate moment

May 20 is a date whose Chinese pronunciation resembles “I love you,” making it a perennial favorite for ...

Widespread rainstorm expected to hit 17 provinces in China, authorities issue alerts and urge residents to stay indoors: NMC

Widespread rainfall has begun sweeping across a vast area of China, with the National Meteorological Center (NMC) issuing ...

Young workers

Kindergarten children actively participate in woodworking and clay sculpture on April 27, 2026, experiencing the charm of handicrafts ...