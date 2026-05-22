Water lilies bloom

Visitors admire and photograph blooming water lilies at Huqiu Wetland Park in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photos on this page: VCG
May 20 is a date whose Chinese pronunciation resembles “I love you,” making it a perennial favorite for ...
Widespread rainfall has begun sweeping across a vast area of China, with the National Meteorological Center (NMC) issuing ...
Kindergarten children actively participate in woodworking and clay sculpture on April 27, 2026, experiencing the charm of handicrafts ...