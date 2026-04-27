CHINA / SOCIETY
Young workers
By VCG Published: Apr 27, 2026 11:51 PM
Kindergarten children actively participate in woodworking and clay sculpture on April 27, 2026, experiencing the charm of handicrafts in celebration of theupcoming May Day,in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: IC

Kindergarten children actively participate in woodworking and clay sculpture on April 27, 2026, experiencing the charm of handicrafts in celebration of theupcoming May Day,in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: IC




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