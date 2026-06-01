New diverse slate of films to heat up summer box office

Promotional material of Dear You Photo: Douban

As of Monday, the 2026 box office for the Chinese mainland has exceeded 15.7 billion yuan ($2.32 billion). Among recent releases, Dear You has made a particularly strong impression, bringing in over 1.4 billion yuan and attracting more audiences back to cinemas. Industry insiders said that the film will significantly boost the movie market throughout June. Meanwhile, a number of new movies set for release in June and the upcoming summer holidays span genres including historical drama, science fiction, action, and animation, promising broad appeal and fierce competition in both box-office performance and public reception.Historical films in the upcoming slate are drawing special attention. Crossing, directed by Chinese director Xu Zhanxiong, is set to open on June 26. Its story centers on the famous Red Army campaign of crossing the Chishui River, a core part of the Long March. Paying tribute to the 90th anniversary of the Long March's success, the film portrays the Red Army's military victory achieved through brilliant strategy and overcoming overwhelming enemy forces.Another notable release is Invictus, which, like Dear You, was filmed in the Chaoshan region in South China's Guangdong Province and incorporates elements of local intangible cultural heritage, specifically the distinctive Yingge dance. The story focuses on the struggles and dreams of small-town youth. Starring Wang Anyu and Wang Yuwen as a pair of young lovers, it follows their unwavering determination to fight against fate and injustice shielded by love and wielding anger as their weapon in the face of adversity.Shi Wenxue, a film director and film critic based in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday that one of his most anticipated releases is The Furious, scheduled for June 11. The film tells the story of a father, played by Chinese martial artist Xie Miao, who breaks through layers of criminal forces to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Shi pointed out that the film is a "pure action movie," with Xie performing action scenes that showcase more than 10 different martial arts styles, delivering exactly the kind of sensational excitement sought by action fans.Film producer and critic Luo Luo agrees, counting The Furious among her most anticipated films as well."I am really looking forward to the intense, bone-crunching fight scenes in the movie, where martial arts masters from various disciplines go head-to-head in a truly thrilling visual feast," she told the Global Times.Shi also noted that for June and the upcoming summer box-office season, domestic Chinese films are expected to contribute more than 75 percent of overall ticket sales, with several major titles each aiming for earnings in excess of 2 billion yuan. Meanwhile, competition between Hollywood films and homegrown productions will become more direct and intense.One of the most watched international titles is Disclosure Day, a new science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg. Returning once again to the alien sci-fi genre, Spielberg blends imaginative storytelling with a focus on humanity. Chinese audiences are eager to see whether the filmmaker, who once amazed the world, can deliver new surprises in an era defined by rapid advances in visual effects and technology.In addition, a series of popular, well-established animated franchises from abroad are set to hit Chinese theaters soon, including Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters. These releases are expected to draw large family and youth audiences, further heating up the summer market.The movie Dear You has also announced an extension of its theatrical run until June 30, according to CCTV News. Many critics predict its total earnings could reach the 2-billion-yuan mark. While the upcoming slate of films covers a wide variety of genres, Shi emphasized that the success of Dear You will be difficult to replicate. "The movie stands alone in its story, themes, and performances. It is unmatched and likely unrepeatable in the near future," Shi said. "But that diversity is exactly what makes the film market so appealing. There will always be new, high-quality films with their own unique charm."Luo said that while it is hard to predict whether another unexpected breakout hit like Dear You, which succeeded because of its genuine, down-to-earth emotions and compelling character development, will appear, audiences can always look forward to sincere, heartfelt films.