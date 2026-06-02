PHOTO / CHINA
Ancient connections
By VCG Published: Jun 02, 2026 10:31 PM
Visitors examine a gilt bronze statue of the Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, or Guanyin, made during the reign of Emperor Yongle of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), at an exhibition in Beijing on June 2, 2026.

Visitors examine a gilt bronze statue of the Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, or Guanyin, made during the reign of Emperor Yongle of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), at an exhibition in Beijing on June 2, 2026. Featuring 84 sets of carefully selected cultural relics and 113 copied murals, the exhibition comprehensively showcases the millennium-long cultural heritage of the Qinghai Route of the ancient Silk Road and the diverse historical and artistic value of the Qutan Temple, nicknamed the "little Forbidden City" on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. Photo: VCG




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