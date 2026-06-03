Yiwu’s new infrastructure illustrates role of connectivity in trade growth

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

A combined sea-rail freight train departed from the Yiwu (Suxi) International Hub Port on Tuesday, taking the port's cumulative container throughput past 200,000 standard containers, according to the People's Daily.The port opened less than one year ago on June 27, 2025, and has recorded rapid growth, reflecting strong local demand for trade infrastructure at a time when new logistics and trade models are emerging.A company manager said that ongoing enhancements to multimodal transport services have raised the efficiency of cross-border e-commerce shipments by about one-quarter, while cutting overall logistics costs by roughly 10 percent, Yiwu Shangbao newspaper reported on WednesdayYiwu, often regarded as a bellwether of China's foreign trade, has in recent years seen the rapid emergence of new trading models, of which cross-border e-commerce has been one of the fastest-growing. On December 3, 2025, the city's annual cross-border e-commerce import orders exceeded 100 million for the first time, highlighting its market scale and growth speed.The rise of cross-border e-commerce and other emerging forms of trade has created new demand for trade infrastructure, particularly in logistics, where speed and flexibility have become increasingly important. These evolving requirements have, in turn, supported the ongoing development of Yiwu's new trade-related infrastructure.The Yiwu (Suxi) International Hub Port is just one part of a wider wave of infrastructure upgrades. Viewed in a broader context, emerging trade models such as cross-border e-commerce place higher demand on logistics than traditional trade, particularly in terms of speed and air connectivity.According to media reports, Yiwu Airport now offers links to 129 destinations worldwide. Expanded route networks and increased flight frequencies have provided reliable air transport support for local import and export businesses looking to buy from and sell to global markets.China Transport News reported in May that Yiwu Airport's cargo and mail throughput increased from 6,870.8 tons in 2017 to 24,400 tons in 2025, while its national ranking rose from 104th to 83rd. Alongside the growth of sea-rail freight services, these figures underscore the rapid expansion of Yiwu's modern logistics network.Beyond logistics, a broader round of infrastructure upgrading is taking place within Yiwu's markets, offering more direct support for day-to-day trade. The city's sixth-generation market, the Global Digital Trade Center, provides a useful lens through which to view this shift, which can also be understood as the development of a digital trade ecosystem.In practice, the center is blurring the boundary between physical storefronts and livestreaming studios. With the help of artificial intelligence tools and digital trade platforms, many merchants are turning their shops into livestreaming hubs, using livestreaming as a channel that links them more directly with orders from overseas markets.Media reports have said that through the "Chinagoods" platform and the "World Yiwu" commercial large model, merchants can easily conduct cross-border livestreaming, allowing buyers thousands of kilometers away to "browse stores in the cloud."Similar infrastructure upgrades are taking place across a range of areas, from logistics and digital networks to customs procedures. These developments - both physical, such as new transport facilities, and non-physical, such as the wider use of livestreaming and more efficient customs clearance - are continually adapting to, and supporting, the rise of new forms of trade, including cross-border e-commerce.These emerging trade models illustrate one facet of Yiwu's dynamic import and export activity. In the first quarter of this year, the city's foreign trade grew 25 percent year-on-year to 209.37 billion yuan ($30.9 billion).Yiwu's rapid trade growth has been closely tied to continuous innovation in trading models and steady improvements in infrastructure. Emerging forms of trade have generated new demand for logistics and supporting systems, while the development of these infrastructure facilities has facilitated further trade expansion. The interplay between trade innovation and infrastructure development has been mutually reinforcing.Amid persistent uncertainty in global trade, many economies are stepping up efforts to maintain and expand trade. Yiwu's experience indicates that reinforcing practical infrastructure while deepening integration with the global economy can offer an effective and pragmatic way to support trade growth.In contrast to some economies that have turned to protectionist measures, Yiwu's experience highlights the constructive potential of trade-driven growth. Emerging trading models are creating new demand for infrastructure, and in this context there is considerable scope for cooperation between China and other economies.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn