China urges US to correct erroneous practices: MOFCOM on US’ move to close ‘regulatory loopholes’ in chip industry

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Asked about the US Department of Commerce's move to close so-called "regulatory loopholes" in the chip industry, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday that in recent years, the US has repeatedly abused export controls under the pretext of national security, seriously damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, severely disrupting the international economic and trade order, and severely impacting the stability of the global semiconductor industry chain and supply chain."China has consistently opposed this," the MOFCOM spokesperson said. "China urges the US to correct its erroneous practices as soon as possible, stop its discriminatory measures against China, and safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains."Global Times