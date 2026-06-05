‘AI is not the exclusive domain of major powers, nor should it become a tool for competition, confrontation’: FM on Western media hype over China-US AI rivalry

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not the exclusive domain of major powers, nor should it become a tool for competition and confrontation. China has always upheld a people-centered, open, inclusive, and beneficial approach to AI, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday in response to Western media hype over China-US AI rivalry.At a regular press conference, a reporter asked: We have noticed that some Western media outlets have recently claimed that the global AI race has entered a "China-US rivalry," which may intensify bloc confrontation in the technology sector. At the same time, Chinese and US tech companies have recently launched several cooperative projects in areas such as general-purpose large AI models and robotics. Many industry insiders are calling for the two countries to cooperate on AI. How does China view these developments?AI is profoundly transforming the way people live and work, and is a new issue that humanity must address together, Mao said. China has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, hosted the World Artificial Intelligence Conference for eight consecutive years, and called for the establishment of a World AI Cooperation Organization."The core purpose is to build consensus through dialogue, deepen cooperation, and create an open, equal, fair, and non-discriminatory environment for AI development," Mao said.Mao said that this July, China will host the 2026 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai. "China looks forward to using this conference as an opportunity to engage in in-depth exchanges and dialogue with all parties, strengthen global AI governance, and promote AI in service of the well-being of all humanity," she added.Global Times