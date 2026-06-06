Chinese TV and short-drama actor Jin Ze passes away at 33, agency confirms

Photo: Chinese actor Jin Ze

Chinese actor Jin Ze, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei, has died at the age of 33. His agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., issued an official statement on Saturday confirming the news.According to the agency’s statement, Jin Ze died in Hangzhou on Thursday and the cause of his death has not been disclosed. “We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026,” the statement read.“Jin Ze, formerly known as Zhang Jiawei, was born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province. He was an outstanding young actor and model… We express our deepest grief and extend our sincere condolences to his family.”The statement further requested that the public refrain from spreading rumors or unverified information and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. It also asked netizens not to disturb the family as they handle funeral arrangements.News of Jin Ze’s death circulated on Chinese social media before the agency released its statement, quickly becoming a top trending topic and drawing widespread attention from fans and industry insiders.Jin Ze graduated from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and began his career as a model before transitioning into acting, China News Weekly reported on Saturday. He appeared in several television dramas.In recent years, he gained popularity through micro-dramas and short-form dramas. His upcoming project Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return had attracted over 1.48 million reservations on the Hongguo Short Drama platform prior to his passing.His last post on Sina Weibo account, which has over 5 million followers, on May 6 announced the completion of filming for one of his projects.Members of the entertainment industry and many netizens have expressed condolences following the actor’s death.Global Times