ByteDance denies reports about car-making, saying it 'has no plans to build cars, launch automotive brand'

Chinese technology company ByteDance's artificial intelligence chatbot Doubao Photo: VCG

Chinese technology company ByteDance said on Saturday that it "has no plans to build cars or launch an automotive brand," responding to recent reports that described "Saidou" as the "Doubao car brand" or suggested that ByteDance was entering the automotive sector.ByteDance said some recent reports describing "Saidou" as the "Doubao car brand" or linking it to ByteDance's alleged car-making efforts were "inaccurate."The company said that "Saidou" is not an automotive brand launched by ByteDance or its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Doubao, and that Bytedance has no equity relationship with "Saidou."Saidou Technology, formerly known as Landian Technology, is a subsidiary of Chinese new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer Seres, according to a report by Chinese financial media outlet Caijing.Landian Technology recently completed a restructuring and officially changed its name to Saidou Technology Co, Caijing reported.Information available on Tianyancha, a major Chinese corporate database and business information platform, shows that Chongqing Saidou Technology Co was previously known as Chongqing Landian Technology Co.Similar reports claiming that ByteDance planned to build cars also surfaced earlier this year. In January, ByteDance denied those reports, saying it had no plans to enter the automotive sector, according to China Securities Journal.