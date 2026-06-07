Trips via eastern corridor of China-Europe freight train network exceed 3,000 this year

A drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains parking at the Suifenhe Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network has witnessed more than 3,000 train trips on its railway lines this year.The eastern corridor consists of three railway ports including Manzhouli, Suifenhe, and Tongjiang. The number of operating routes on this corridor has expanded to 27, linking over 60 Chinese cities with 14 European countries.

A drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains doing refitting work at the Tongjiang North Station refitting yard in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train doing refitting work at the Tongjiang North Station refitting yard in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at the Suifenhe port, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains doing refitting work at the Manzhouli Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)