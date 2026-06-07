Trips via eastern corridor of China-Europe freight train network exceed 3,000 this year

A drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains parking at the Suifenhe Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains doing refitting work at the Tongjiang North Station refitting yard in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train doing refitting work at the Tongjiang North Station refitting yard in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at the Suifenhe port, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains doing refitting work at the Manzhouli Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)