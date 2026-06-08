Chery issues clarification, saying it has no arrangement for direct investment or tech transfer in Indian market

A worker assembles a new energy vehicle at the workshop of Chinese Automaker Chery in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Chery has no arrangements for direct investment or technology transfer in the Indian market, the Chinese automaker said in a clarification statement on Monday regarding inaccurate reports about its cooperation matters.The company's statement came after Reuters reported on June 3 that Tata will use Chery's platform to launch its Avinya electric vehicles, and Tata told Reuters in a statement it will leverage the Freelander platform produced in a joint venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover in China, with the cars being manufactured at its newly opened factory in Tamil Nadu in southern India.According to the statement, Chery said it has noticed that recently, many media outlets have cited foreign media reports to interpret Chery's cooperation with India's Tata Group. While there has been some well-intentioned attention, this has also led to a large number of inaccurate speculations, the company added."The cooperation agreement currently under discussion between Chery and India's Tata Group is limited to vehicle-related parts supply, including providing auto components. Chery has no arrangements for direct investment or technology transfer in the Indian market," the statement noted.Expressions such as "platform transfer," "platform authorization," "technology authorization," "technology export," or "technology output" used by some media outlets and accounts are inconsistent with the facts, it said, adding that it sincerely thanks all sectors of society for their concern and attention to the company.From January to May, Chery achieved cumulative sales of 1.1 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 7.2 percent. Among them, exports totaled 752,755 vehicles, up 69.5 percent, setting a new record among Chinese automakers by surpassing 700,000 in just five months, according to the company.Global Times