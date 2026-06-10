Former China U18 basketball player Li Yize banned three years for age fraud: Chinese Basketball Association

Li Yize (left) and Zhang Hanbo were determined to be the same individual according to the investigation by the CBA. Photo: official website of the CBA

Li Yize, who previously participated in a training camp for China's U18 men's national youth basketball team, has been suspended from competition for three years for competing under a falsified age declaration, according to a statement released by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Wednesday.Zhang Hanbo (born March 19, 2006) and Li Yize (born March 27, 2008) were determined to be the same individual according to the investigation. Between 2021 and 2022, the team concerned registered the athlete under the name Zhang Hanbo for basketball competitions organized by the CBA. Between 2024 and 2025, the same team and other related entities registered the athlete under the name Li Yize for CBA-organized competitions and other national basketball tournaments, according to the statement.Li was found to have falsified his age while representing the aforementioned teams in CBA-organized competitions during the 2024-2025 period. Following a review of the relevant competitions, it was determined that the teams involved, as well as their team leaders, coaches, and assistant coaches, bore responsibility for Li's participation under a falsified age declaration, read the statement.Li was banned from participating in competitions and activities organized by the CBA for three years, effective from the date the disciplinary decision was issued, and was ordered to correct his age and other personal information, the CBA said in the statement.The results achieved by the men's youth team of the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau's basketball and volleyball management center in the 2025 National U18 3x3 Basketball Championship (men's division) were nullified. In addition, the center's registration eligibility for the National U18 3x3 Basketball Championship (men's division) was suspended for three years, effective from the date the disciplinary decision was issued.Furthermore, the incident also led to disciplinary sanctions against the affiliated sports school of the Wuhan Sports University and the Xiaogan School of Sports and Arts in Central China's Hubei Province.In April, the CBA launched the investigation after online allegations raised doubts about Li's age.The CBA called on all sports organizations to learn from the case, use it as an opportunity to strengthen governance and rectify misconduct, draw inferences from the incident, establish long-term oversight mechanisms, and promote discipline and integrity.The CBA will conduct a comprehensive review targeting the issue of age fraud among athletes. It will establish a participation history database for basketball players and improve procedures for athlete registration and competition record management. The association will also introduce a special screening mechanism for new athletes without a verifiable competition history, subjecting such cases to focused scrutiny and ongoing monitoring.In addition, the CBA will tighten the verification of identity and participation records for players selected to national teams, including youth national teams, by conducting a comprehensive re-examination of the background files of all newly admitted athletes. It will also continue to facilitate public reporting and social oversight in an effort to foster an open, fair, and equitable environment for the development of basketball, according to the statement.