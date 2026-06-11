It is US itself that is blatantly carrying out espionage and intelligence collection activities on a global scale: Chinese FM on US’ claims of seizing 13 internet domains used by China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question that the US relevant authorities announced the seizure of 13 internet domains, claiming that these domains were used by Chinese intelligence agencies to obtain information from US security clearance holders, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told the press conference on Thursday that "I am not aware of the specific situation you mentioned. China has always opposed baseless hype and the fabrication of the so-called 'Chinese spy' narrative, which constitutes slander and smear against China.""It is the US itself that is blatantly carrying out espionage and intelligence collection activities on a global scale", the spokesperson noted.Global Times