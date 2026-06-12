China will continue to share development opportunities with other countries: vice premier

China is steadfastly expanding high-standard opening up and will continue to share development opportunities with other countries and deliver more certainty and stability to the world economy, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said on Thursday.



Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the World Convergence Summit for Growth via video link at the invitation of the French government.



The four global initiatives put forward by the Chinese head of state provide guidance and impetus for promoting world peace and development, Zhang said.



Zhang called for prioritizing development, improving global governance and promoting inclusive growth of the world economy.



All countries should uphold openness and cooperation, take an objective view of the comparative advantages of different countries, foster a free and facilitative trading environment, and practice true multilateralism, he said.



The World Convergence Summit for Growth was hosted by France and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as high-level representatives from the United States, Brazil, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, along with leaders of a European Union institution and the International Monetary Fund, were at the meeting.



