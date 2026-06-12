China's telecom fraud cases decline for 8 straight months: public security authority

China’s Ministry of Public Security Photo: VCG

The number of telecom and online fraud cases in China has recorded a year-on-year decline for eight consecutive months since October 2025, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on Friday, marking effective results achieved through related governance and crackdown efforts.At a press conference held by the MPS on Friday, an official said that 10 major types of scams, including fake order-boosting and rebate schemes, fraudulent shopping services, fake online investment products, impersonation scams, online gaming fraud, dating scams and airline ticket refund scams, account for 85 percent of all telecom and online fraud cases.Among them, online scams via fake order-boosting and rebate schemes are most prevalent, accounting for 25 percent of all fraud cases. Fake online investment-related scams cause the greatest financial losses, accounting for about 40 percent of total losses from online scams, said the official, noting that cases involving losses of millions or even tens of millions of yuan mostly falling into this category.The MPS also warned of emerging fraud tactics, including targeting victims through online platforms, using niche communication apps for psychological manipulation, conducting remote theft through dedicated scam apps, and transferring illicit funds via cash or valuables such as gold.At a press conference early this year, MPS officials said that Chinese police solved 258,000 telecom and online fraud-related cases in 2025 and intercepted 21.707 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) in fraud-linked funds through emergency payment suspension measures.In addition, the MPS has accelerated efforts to build an international alliance against telecom and online fraud, aiming to foster a new global governance framework featuring coordinated cooperation and broad participation in combating such crimes, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Global Times