Shanghai Trip.com fined 10 million yuan for failing to comply with cross-border data security requirements

Trip.com Group Photo: VCG



Shanghai authorities have recently handled a number of enforcement cases involving local companies, including Trip.com, over failures to fulfill network data security responsibilities, inadequate security management measures, insufficient data compliance capabilities in backend processing, and inadequate compliance audits for cross-border data transfers, according to a news release from the Shanghai Cyberspace Administration on Saturday.

Among the cases, Shanghai Trip.com Group was fined 10 million yuan ($1.45 million) and ordered to rectify its violations for failing to comply with cross-border data security assessment requirements and for illegally transferring personal information overseas, in accordance with the Personal Information Protection Law. The company has actively cooperated and fully implemented the required rectification measures since receiving the penalty, according to the administration.Since the beginning of this year, cyberspace authorities have found through enforcement actions that some internet companies in public service-related sectors have engaged in unlawful cross-border transfers of personal information. The authorities will further strengthen enforcement efforts and crack down on various illegal online activities that threaten network and data security, infringe upon personal information rights, and disrupt economic and social order, according to the release.Global Times