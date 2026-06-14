China economic, trade cooperation opportunities promoted in Auckland

Multiple opportunities for China-New Zealand economic and trade cooperation were being promoted in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, on Saturday evening, drawing business representatives and community leaders from both countries.



Video presentations were made and enterprise participation plans were introduced at the event, showcasing the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the 21st China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair, the 2026 New Zealand China Products Expo, and the Guangdong Commodities South Pacific Islands (Fiji) Exhibition.



China's high-quality development and high-level opening-up have created broad opportunities for cooperation for countries including New Zealand, said Wang Chengguang, director of the Economic and Commercial Office at the Chinese Consulate-General in Auckland.



The healthy and stable development of China-New Zealand relations has created a favorable environment for economic and trade exchanges between the two sides, Wang said at the event, adding Chinese businesses in New Zealand have made unique contributions to New Zealand's economic and social development as well as bilateral friendly cooperation.



Kevin O'Leary, general manager of the North Harbour Business Association in Auckland, and Brett O'Riley, national president of the New Zealand China Friendship Society, spoke of their practices and willingness to participate in economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.



John Cochrane, chair of the New Zealand China Trade Association, told Xinhua that the association was established in 1981 and its history can be traced back to the practice of New Zealand trade pioneer Victor Percival who participated in the Canton Fair in 1957.



He noted that the association initially served mainly New Zealand importers participating in the Chinese market, and has now gradually shifted to supporting two-way trade development, while also assisting Chinese enterprises in expanding into the New Zealand market.



The promotion event provided opportunities to advance a mutually productive friendship between China and New Zealand, he added.



Wang Jiazheng, president of the Canton Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, which hosted the event, said that the chamber will continue to organize economic and trade exchanges and matchmaking activities among China, New Zealand and the region, and encourage enterprises from both countries to participate in multilateral economic and trade platforms.

