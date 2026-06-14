Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter David Wong dies at 61 in Hawaii

Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter David Wong Photo: Hunan TV

Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter David Wong, known for Mandopop classics including You Got Me Drunk, has passed away at the age of 61, according to a statement released by his family's legal representatives on Sunday, multiple media reported.According to Lianhe Zaobao, Wong died on June 3 in Honolulu, Hawaii at his sister's home. No further details surrounding his death have been disclosed as of press time.The statement said Wong's sisters are his legal heirs and will be responsible for handling funeral arrangements and related matters.It also said Wong left Taiwan on December 27, 2025, and returned to Hawaii with his two sisters.Born in Hong Kong on September 17, 1964, Wong made his recording debut with the album David Wong in 1988. He rose to prominence across the Chinese-speaking world in the early 1990s, earning acclaim for his soulful vocals and enduring ballads, including You Got Me Drunk and Let Everyone Be Heartbroken, according to ThePaper.cn.Global Times