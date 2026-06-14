Chinese football official Fu Ming makes 2026 World Cup debut

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup witnessed a historic milestone for Chinese football refereeing on Saturday night as Fu Ming officially became the first referee from China to feature in this edition of the tournament.Fu took charge as the Support Video Assistant Referee (Support VAR) during the highly anticipated Group D clash during which Australia defeated Turkey 2-0 in Vancouver, Canada, marking a significant breakthrough for Chinese sports officiating on the global stage.On the pitch, the match delivered plenty of high-stakes drama. Australia, entering their sixth consecutive World Cup tournament, faced off against a resilient Turkey side making its emotional return to the world stage after a 24-year absence.Ultimately, it was the Socceroos who walked away with a crucial three points, securing a commanding 2-0 victory to kickstart their campaign in Group D.While the action on the grass captivated fans worldwide, the eyes of millions of Chinese football enthusiasts were fixed on the replay booth, celebrating Fu's presence as a landmark moment for the sport back home.Fu's deployment as the Support VAR in Vancouver represents the first on-field or booth appearance by any member of the Chinese refereeing contingent at this expanded 48-team tournament.Fu is one of the selected trio of Chinese match officials who successfully earned refereeing credentials from FIFA for the 2026 tournament. Joining him in North America are referee Ma Ning and assistant referee Zhou Fei.Together, the trio carries the hopes of a nation that has historically struggled to find consistent representation on the World Cup playing field.Prior to departing for the World Cup event, the Chinese referees completed an intensive 10-day training camp in Miami, Florida. The program focused on fitness conditioning and simulated match scenarios.Fu described the opportunity as both a supreme honor and a profound responsibility, noting that once the whistle blows, the pressure melts away into the familiar environment of elite officiating.While Fu secured the honor of being the first to debut in 2026, a large number of Chinese football fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament's sole Chinese referee, Ma Ning, to take the whistle.Dubbed the "Card Master" by fans due to his strict, uncompromising style in the domestic league, Ma has achieved an unprecedented level of viral celebrity status back home.With the Chinese men's national football team once again failing to qualify for the final tournament, success-starved fans have enthusiastically adopted Ma as their de facto national representative.A hashtag tracking Ma's journey to North America has racked up over 3.6 million views on Sina Weibo, and his personal account on the social media platform RedNote surged past 195,000 followers in under two weeks.This viral fame has translated into massive commercial success. In a rare twist for sports officials, Ma has become one of the most heavily sponsored referees in history, landing high-profile endorsement collaborations with major global brands such as laptop manufacturer Lenovo, electronics giant Hisense and dairy firm Mengniu.Despite the intense spotlight, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out when Ma will take the pitch. FIFA strictly adheres to a policy of announcing official referee assignments only 24 to 48 hours prior to kickoff to maintain neutrality and security, meaning Ma's first match as head referee remains unconfirmed.Ma broke a decade-old drought by being named to the tournament's officiating list at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While he did not referee a match as a central official, he served as the fourth official in six separate group stage matches, gaining invaluable top-tier tournament exposure.