China’s 3x3 teams have mixed feelings on opening day of World Cup

Photo: VCG

China's women's and men's national 3x3 basketball teams opened their campaigns at the 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, with the women recovering from an opening defeat to earn a crucial victory while the men made a winning start against rival Japan.The pool stage takes place from Monday to Thursday before the knockout rounds begin on Friday and the champions to be crowned on Sunday.China's women were the first of the two national teams to take the court, but they endured a difficult start against Germany, falling 21-14 in their opening Group C game.The Chinese women's side responded strongly in its second outing of the day, defeating Italy 21-12 to improve to 1-1 and keep its hopes of a deep tournament run firmly intact.The split results leave the Chinese women's team well positioned in a tightly contested group, with further pool matches still to come as the team pursues a place in the knockout rounds.The campaign challenge in Warsaw is being led by a blend of experienced veterans and established 3x3 basketball specialists.The women's team continues to rely on Olympic bronze medalists Wang Lili and Zhang Zhiting, both key members of China's historic 2019 World Cup-winning squad and Tokyo Olympic bronze-medal team.Wang remains one of the most influential playmakers in international 3x3 basketball, while the 1.94-meter Zhang provides a dominant interior presence.The program has been one of the world's most consistent forces over the past decade and remains a regular medal contender at major international events.The current squad is part of a new Olympic cycle toward Los Angeles 2028 and expectations remain high given the team's history of success and the increasing depth of the team.The Chinese men's team, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful start to its campaign, defeating Japan 22-14 in its opening Group C match-up.The victory provided an important boost in a challenging group that also includes world powers the Netherlands and Germany as well as New Zealand. The Chinese men's team suffered a 22-10 defeat to third seeds the Netherlands.For the Chinese men's team, the World Cup represents another opportunity to establish itself among the sport's elite nations.China's men have experienced steady growth in international 3x3 basketball over the past decade. The team enjoyed one of its best World Cup performances in 2025, when it reached the quarterfinals and ultimately finished eighth.The Chinese men's team also qualified for the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and has remained a regular participant in major FIBA 3x3 events, benefiting from the country's strong domestic tournament structure and growing investment in the discipline.However, consistency at the highest level has remained a challenge, making every victory in Warsaw valuable as the team seeks both a knockout-round berth and momentum for the Los Angeles Olympic qualification cycle.The 2026 World Cup marks the 10th edition of the tournament and features 20 men's and 20 women's teams competing in Warsaw.Defending champions Spain in the men's competition and the Netherlands in the women's event have arrived as the teams to beat, although the tournament field is considered one of the deepest in recent years.With one win and one loss already recorded by the women's team and the men opening with a convincing victory though suffering a defeat to the Netherlands, China remains firmly in contention in both competitions.The coming days of pool play will determine whether the country's two teams can continue their pursuit of medals and strengthen their positions in the race toward Los Angeles 2028 as the event also earns teams ranking points en route to the Olympics.