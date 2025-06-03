Building up

Workers carry out main structure construction at the site of a modern agricultural industrial base project in Yuexi, Anqing of East China's Anhui Province, on June 14, 2026. Photo: VCG
Two cleaners from the Luqiao district in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, carry out routine river cleanup on ...
Workers at the Yangzhou COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co carry out construction work on a large ship in ...
Traffic police officers from Yongchuan district, Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, carry out a “love to protect the examination” ...