Xi's article on boosting education, technology, talent building to be published
By Xinhua Published: Jun 15, 2026 04:39 PM
An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent will be published on Tuesday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.