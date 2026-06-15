Yiwu’s fast-selling goods reveal technological opportunities embedded in China’s exports

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds, a commercial story is emerging across vast distances in Yiwu, China's small-commodities hub. Within just a few days, a stress-relief toy football attracted more than 300,000 orders, according to a report by China Central TV. It is only one instance in a steady flow of fast-selling products coming out of the city.The question of why Yiwu continues to produce such fast-selling goods is often answered through its responsiveness to shifts in global demand. That's only part of the explanation. Increasingly, what appears to sit behind these bursts of demand is a technology-enabled chain linking product design, flexible manufacturing, marketing driven by social media and cross-border logistics. The result is not simply faster production, but a compressed commercial cycle in which online trends are translated into saleable goods.In Yiwu, the entire process for a single item - from design, 3D models and printing to production, entry into sales channels and shipment - can be as short as 48 hours. In one 3D-printing factory in the city, about 300 machines are kept on standby. Once demand emerges, a prototype can be produced in as little as half an hour and delivered directly to merchants.This offers opportunities for low-cost experimentation. Over time, it has contributed to a highly flexible industrial chain - one that can adjust to shifts in demand with unusual speed. At a deeper level, the underlying driver increasingly appears to be technological. Tools such as 3D printing are no longer confined to higher-end manufacturing processes; they are instead filtering down into the finer channels of small-commodity production.In Yiwu, technology is increasingly permeating the supply chain, with output spanning not only stress-relief toy footballs, but also artificial intelligence (AI)-powered toys, augmented-reality glasses and smart home appliances.For example, the People's Daily reported in December that Yiwu-developed AI companion robot K-Bao combines an appealing design with DeepSeek's large-language model technology. The robot can communicate in 60 languages, sing, and tell stories. It has already been exported to countries including Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Spain.Taken together, these individual products point to a broader pattern in Yiwu's recent sales momentum. Technology appears to be playing a growing role, influencing how products are designed, tested and brought to market.Yiwu is often seen as a barometer of China's foreign trade. What is happening here can be read as a micro-level illustration of how technology is feeding into the evolution of Chinese manufacturing. This is not a story confined to the production of high-tech goods. Rather, it points to a more dispersed process in which technology is increasingly embedded across different stages of the industrial chain - from 3D model production and printing to other parts of commercialization. This technological presence helps sustain the steady flow of fast-selling products.Whether this model can be replicated elsewhere depends at least in part on the pace of local technological development. In this context, one figure is worth noting: China has become one of the world's leading exporters of 3D printers. Chinese manufacturers have helped transform 3D printers from specialized industrial equipment into more affordable tools that are accessible to a wider range of users around the world. This has expanded the reach of the technology, lowering both the cost and the barriers to entry for 3D printing.In the first four months of 2026, China exported 2.46 million 3D printers, up 100.3 percent year-on-year. This category is only one part of a broader rise in exports of advanced manufacturing equipment. These tools are helping to upgrade the technological capabilities of production chains in destination markets.Let us return to the opening reference point - the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Some observers may have noted the visibility of Chinese-made products during the event. This raises questions about what explains this visibility, and whether the underlying dynamics can be replicated elsewhere.To answer these questions, it is important to understand Chinese products and exports. They are not the result of so-called overcapacity, nor of a "China shock." Rather, they reflect technological progress, and the opportunities created by exports of manufacturing equipment and the broader diffusion of these technologies.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn