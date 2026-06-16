Senior Colonel Chen Xi makes debut as new spokesperson for China’s defense ministry

Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense

Senior Colonel Chen Xi, the newly appointed spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made his debut at the Tuesday's press conference. Chen is the 10th spokesperson for the Chinese defense ministry and the first to have risen through the ranks from the ministry's "press spokesperson team."Meanwhile, the introduction of press spokespersons on the official website of the Ministry of National Defense has also been updated. Currently, the Ministry of National Defense has three press spokespersons: Zhang Xiaogang, Jiang Bin, and Chen.According to the biography published on the ministry's website, Chen was born in 1983. In 2001, he was admitted to the former PLA International Relations Academy. After graduating with a master's degree in 2008, he successively served as a staff officer. In December 2025, he was appointed deputy director of the information bureau of the international military cooperation office of the Central Military Commission, holding the military rank of Army Senior Colonel.Unlike the resumes of the previous nine spokespersons, Chen is the first spokesperson to have grown out of the ministry's "press spokesperson team." Chen was selected and transferred to the ministry's information bureau as early as 2013, becoming a member of the spokesperson team.In September 2007, the Ministry of National Defense Information Bureau was established; on May 18, 2008, the first spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense made their public debut. In the initial stage of the establishment of the Ministry of National Defense press spokesperson system, press conferences were generally held when major tasks, major operations, or major policies were introduced. In April 2011, the regular press conference system of the Ministry of National Defense was established, with a regular press conference held once a month."It was during this period that Chen was selected to become a member of the spokesperson team," a former colleague of Chen told the Global Times, noting that this was a period of rapid development for the press release undertaking of the Chinese military. "The spokespersons and their team members all started from scratch, moving forward through exploration. To run a successful press conference, the entire team would undergo intense yet very fulfilling preparations, which also meant rapid growth for an individual.""Every member of the team, including Chen, is very hardworking, excellent, and highly passionate. Chen's traits are clear: he is serious and responsible in his work, handles every task in an orderly manner, and is good at thinking critically and innovating," this former colleague introduced.A media professional who has attended the Ministry of National Defense press conferences for many years noted that "as the image representatives for the 2 million officers and soldiers of the Chinese PLA, spokespersons for the Ministry of National Defense need to demonstrate a firm stance yet flexibility, as well as a steady, composed demeanor combined with approachability. Up until now, all past spokespersons have possessed these qualities. Now that Chen has become one of them, it is believed he will better showcase an open and confident military."