Iran coach hits out at FIFA after being forced to leave the US immediately following the opening match; FIFA president visits Iran’s national team

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited Iran's locker room. Photo: X

FIFA president visits Iranian team and pledged to help address some of the problems the team is facing during the competition after media reported that Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei said Iran have been forced to leave Los Angeles and return to their training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, following their opening match, according to ESPN.After strained build-up amid the two countries' tensions, Iran finally took the pitch on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, drawing 2-2 with New Zealand. But Ghalenoei began his postgame news conference by expressing his unhappiness that the team's travel plans - a return to Mexico on Tuesday - had been changed at the last minute, ESPN reported.Iran's base camp was moved to Tijuana from Arizona weeks before the tournament, despite all three of their group games taking place in the US.The team was scheduled to fly to the US two days before each game, before departing the following day. However, Iran traveled to Los Angeles on Sunday and have said their travel plans were altered again following Monday's game, according to ESPN"We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover," Ghalenoei said through an interpreter. "After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately.'"Iran forward Mehdi Taremi said at the press conference that "Everything is like disaster, actually, for us," adding that FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the team in the dressing room and they expressed their concerns to him directly, per the Guardian."I think our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup. Our federation isn't here, our media isn't here, our management isn't here," Ghalenoei said.Ghalenoei's remarks was reported by many media outlets including ESPN, the New York Times, the Guardian and BBC.After the match, Infantino visited the team's locker room and seemed to acknowledge some of the troubles. "Tonight was a tough game with a bit more luck you win. But you showed to your families, and you have two more games to go. But you are stronger than everything and you send a strong message to the entire world."He then listened solemnly as Ghalenoei responded and mentioned the need for FIFA to be strong, per a video shared by Tasnim reporter Hatam Shiralizadeh, according to New York Times.Multiple "integral" members of their backroom staff were denied entry visas for the US while the Iranian Football Federation called on FIFA to "uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations" after their allocation of tickets was revoked on the eve of the tournament, BBC reported.Iran will return to Los Angeles for their game with Belgium on June 21, with their final Group G game against Egypt in Seattle on June 27.Shortly after the Iranian team was reportedly forced to leave the US, the hashtag "The Iranian team has been ordered to leave the US" became the most widely viewed topic on China's X-like platform Weibo at the time of reporting, with over 52.13 million views."Where is the sports spirit in all this? Isn't this just outright bullying Iran? Is this even within the rules of the sport?" asked a X user under the name of Guogaitousiling. His post has been liked 922 times.On Tuesday, before the routine press conference of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Global Times reporter noticed an Iranian reporter raised concern about the "unfair treatment" of the Iranian team by the US."Americans are ridiculing themselves," said Nahid Poureisa. "Our team has to travel to Mexico every time and then return for the next match. Their [the US] hatred and deep fear of Iran make me proud," Poureisa later wrote to the Global Times.