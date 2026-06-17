White paper highlights China's contribution to promoting global governance

A white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office highlighted China's role in actively advancing efforts for building a more just and equitable global governance system.



As a responsible major country, China champions the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and takes the lead in practicing true multilateralism, according to the white paper, titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."



As a major country with the best peace and security record, China has enshrined in its Constitution a commitment to peaceful development, the white paper noted.



China champions the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, and has put forward the Global Security Initiative and acted on its principles, contributing to lasting world peace and stability, it said.



As the largest developing country, China has always pursued its own growth in the context of humanity's shared development and upheld openness, win-win cooperation, inclusiveness, and shared benefits, according to the white paper.



Through Chinese modernization, the country has provided the world with new opportunities and boosted the global drive for modernization, it added.



China advocates and practices true multilateralism and remains an active champion and strong proponent of multilateral cooperation, read the white paper.



Noting that China will always be a member of the Global South, the white paper said China has firmly safeguarded the common interests of the Global South in international affairs, and led the Global South in building strength through joint efforts.



China has proposed the Global Civilization Initiative and promoted its implementation, championing the common values of humanity and fostering deeper exchanges and understanding among different peoples, and wider interactions and greater integration of diverse cultures in a joint effort to advance the development and progress of human civilization, it added.

