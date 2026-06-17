Messi’s record-tying World Cup hat-trick sets Chinese social media ablaze

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates a goal during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the US, on June 16, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Lionel Messi's feat of equaling the record for the most FIFA World Cup goals by completing a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in Group J set the Chinese social media ablaze on Wednesday.Marking his sixth appearance at the global showpiece, the 38-year-old opened the scoring for the defending champions with a wonder strike in the 17th minute. He showcased his sharp instincts with a follow-up finish in the 30th minute.This is also his 200th international match for Argentina, and he completed his hat-trick in the second half. With 16 World Cup goals now, he has equaled the record set by Germany's Miroslav Klose at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.Guo Yi, a Beijing-based football fan, told the Global Times after the match that Messi looked to be playing this World Cup without any psychological burden.He has embraced the game with a sense of freedom and joy, and all three of his goals reflected the effortless elegance that has long defined his style. At this rate, he stands a strong chance of surpassing the World Cup scoring record in the matches to come. Hopefully, he can also lead Argentina all the way to the end, Guo noted.The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's amazing form has sparked heated discussions on Chinese social media."His technique and footballing intelligence are truly exceptional. Those are two qualities that never grow old with the passing of time,'' said a Sina Weibo user from Northeast China's Liaoning Province.At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi became the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat trick, surpassing the previous record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 122 days old when he netted a hat-trick against Spain in 2018, China's Titan Sports reported.This World Cup is very likely going to produce new history. Of course, there is still Kylian Mbappe and his 14 World Cup goals to consider. Portugal will be in action next, and with Messi performing so brilliantly, the pressure is now on Cristiano Ronaldo, said another Weibo user.Portugal will kick off their World Cup campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday. It was also Ronaldo's sixth appearance at the tournament.