Xi stresses coordinated regional development, solid progress toward common prosperity
By Xinhua Published: Jun 17, 2026 07:47 PM
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has urged further efforts to boost coordinated regional development and secure solid progress in advancing common prosperity for all.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in recent instructions on steadily advancing cooperation between China's eastern and western regions. He also stressed the need to summarize and apply the valuable experience gained from Fujian-Ningxia cooperation.