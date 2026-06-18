Xi urges CPC members to carry forward revolutionary traditions in reply to centenarian Party member

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called on Party members in the new era to carry forward revolutionary traditions and strive for new accomplishments on the new journey.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to Zhang Liansheng, a 102-year-old Party member with Xinhua News Agency, ahead of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC.



