China welcomes US-Iran phase-one MoU signing, urges all parties to honor commitments: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Asked to comment on reports that White House officials said that US President Donald Trump had signed the first-phase memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, and that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the MoU’s text had been formally finalized and signed by both sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the signing of the first-phase MoU by the US and Iran is of positive significance for easing tensions and consolidating the momentum of the ceasefire. China welcomes this move and hopes that all relevant parties, including the US and Iran, will uphold the spirit of the agreement and earnestly fulfill their commitments.Force cannot solve problems; equal-footed negotiation is the right path. China hopes that both the US and Iran will approach the second-phase negotiations with a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet each other halfway and work together to achieve positive outcomes in the next stage of talks, the spokesperson said.Lin said that since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, China has been actively working to help stop the fighting and promote peace. Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly put forward a four-point proposal on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and called for supporting regional countries in building a common home of good-neighborliness, development, security and cooperation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held more than 30 phone calls and meetings with foreign ministers and other senior officials of relevant countries, conducting in-depth communication and coordination. China and Pakistan also jointly issued a five-point initiative on restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East.China will act on the spirit of President Xi’s four-point proposal and continue to play an active and constructive role in achieving long-term peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf region, the spokesperson noted.Global Times