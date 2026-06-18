China rejects NATO chief’s accusations of aiding Russia, urges bloc to reflect on its role in global peace: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China has always upheld an objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis and promoted ceasefire and peace talks, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday, rejecting accusations from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.At a regular press briefing, a foreign reporter asked about Rutte's remarks the previous day claiming that NATO was closely monitoring China's alleged aid to Russia in the Ukraine conflict, including support for circumventing sanctions and supplying materials.In response, Lin pointed out that China has consistently maintained an objective and impartial stance on the Ukraine crisis. China has been actively working to promote de-escalation, ceasefire, and peace talks. China has never provided lethal weapons to any party involved in the conflict and exercises strict control over the export of dual-use items, he stressed.Lin urged NATO to correct its erroneous perception of China, cease provoking confrontation and shifting blame onto others."At the same time, as a product of the Cold War era, NATO should seriously reflect on what role it has played and what impact it has had on world peace and stability today," Lin said.Global Times