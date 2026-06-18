Takaichi contradicts self by calling for dialogue while stoking confrontation, Chinese FM says on Japan’s hype of China’s rare earth restrictions at G7

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Japan has grown accustomed to cobbling together anti-China “small circles” on occasions including the G7 in recent years, and the remarks made by Japanese leader on China-related issues at this year’s G7 summit are particularly jarring, revealing Japan’s ill-intentioned attempt to gang up and stoke confrontation – an agenda that wins no support and is doomed to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on Thursday.“Calling for dialogue with one hand while busy stoking confrontation with the other is utterly self-contradictory, and has enabled the international community to see through Japan’s hypocrisy ever more clearly,” Lin said.Lin made the remarks in response to question seeking comment over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi claimed that China’s rare earth export restrictions on Japan may impact supply chains in G7 and related countries and expressed concerns, but she told reporters after G7 meetings that Japan would build a constructive and stable relationship with China, remained open to dialogue, and would respond prudently based on national interests.If Japan is sincere about improving China-Japan relations, it should abide by the four political documents between China and Japan and its own commitments, and take concrete actions to safeguard the political foundation of bilateral ties – instead of saying one thing and doing another, Lin said.“China, in accordance with the law, prohibits the export of all dual-use items to military end-users or for military end-uses in Japan. This aims to curb Japan's ‘remilitarization’ and nuclear weapons acquisition attempts. China’s position on safeguarding the stability and security of global production and supply chains for critical minerals remains unchanged, and all parties share the responsibility to play a constructive role in this regard,” Lin said.Global Times