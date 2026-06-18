China urges Israel to contribute to regional peace and support implementation of Iran-US MoU: FM spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Commenting on a reporter’s question that Israel has not stopped its military operations in Lebanon despite that Iran and the US have reached a first-phase MoU, and that Iran has stated that such actions could undermine the implementation of the MoU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the first-phase MoU reached between Iran and the US has created favorable conditions for easing tensions in the Middle East. At present, the international community is closely following the implementation of the first-phase Iran-US MoU and the second-phase negotiations between the two sides, which are about to begin. At this critical stage, all relevant parties, including Israel, should act in line with the overall goal of regional peace and stability and do more things that are conducive to the implementation of the first-phase Iran-US MoU and the advancement of the second-phase negotiations, rather than the opposite.China is ready to continue leveraging its influence and work with the international community to make unremitting efforts toward the early realization of lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, Lin said.Global Times