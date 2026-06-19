Travel video featuring Jackie Chan attracts positive overseas reactions to China tourism

A screenshot of the video titled Step into the Wonder of Everyday China, featuring Jackie Chan

A recent promotional video by Chinese travel platform Trip.com Group featuring global action star Jackie Chan has drawn positive reactions from international audiences on social media platforms, with many foreign netizens expressing admiration for both the actor and the Chinese culture and tourism experiences.The collaboration between Trip.com and Jackie Chan, who serves as a global ambassador for China travel, highlights destinations including Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Guilin in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Luoyang in Central China's Henan Province, Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province, and Dali in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism offerings.Posted on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, the video has prompted many overseas viewers to connect their long-standing admiration for Jackie Chan with a growing interest in visiting China.Many commenters said Jackie Chan's films had been their first introduction to the country. One Instagram user wrote that the actor's movies were a window into China."Jackie Chan didn't just introduce me to action movies, he introduced me to China! Through his films, I discovered culture, history, and a fascinating country!" a netizen named marcelopezrj posted on the comment section of the video on Instagram.As of press time, about 18 hours after its release, the video had received nearly 400 likes and around 40 comments on Instagram.From Chengdu teahouses and Sichuan opera face-changing to the landscapes of Guilin, the ancient streets of Luoyang, the stunning scenery of Dunhuang and the charm of Dali, with a special appearance by Jackie Chan, the video titled Step into the Wonder of Everyday China offers a glimpse into the beauty, culture and everyday life of China.Many comments also highlighted the appeal of China's tourism resources. The Global Times found that some users said the campaign had increased their desire to visit China and experience its rich culture and heritage firsthand."Jackie Chan's life's work and the history of China are so impressive. We've been to China and are planning to visit this wonderful country again. In no other country have we experienced such a wide range of culture, modernity and so many happy people," a user named @megapixelblog commented on Youtube.The positive reactions from overseas netizens to the Chinese culture and tourism featured in the video reflect broader enthusiasm for traveling to China, fueled by the country's visa-free policies and other measures to facilitate inbound travel.China's border inspection authorities recorded 19.097 million entries by foreign nationals in the first five months of 2026, up 21.3 percent year-on-year. Of these, 14.919 million entered visa-free, up 29.5 percent year-on-year, according to CCTV News.A Financial Times article titled "China-maxxing helps spur an inbound tourism boom," published on May 28, said China is experiencing a renewed rise in inbound tourism, driven in part by expanded visa-free policies, growing international curiosity about its cities and cultural landscapes, and the wider circulation of positive travel content online.The article said that the revival of inbound tourism "offers the chance to expand its soft power while boosting consumption."Gloria Guevara, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president and CEO, said in a recent interview with the Global Times that if current trends continue, China's accelerated expansion in the tourism sector will place the country firmly on track to become the world's leading travel and tourism economy."The combination of culture, history, gastronomy, excellent infrastructure, and ease of movement within the country will drive a significant increase in international travelers from all over the world," she explained.The report released by the WTTC predicted that China's tourism industry would expand by 5.3 percent in 2026, with an average annual growth rate of 6.5 percent over the next decade. By 2036, the sector is expected to nearly double in size to $3.5 trillion.Global Times