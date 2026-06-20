China's railway travel surges as Dragon Boat Festival holiday begins

A drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows people competing in a dragon boat race in the sea areas of Tailu Town of Lianjiang County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on June 19 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

China's railway network is expected to handle 19.73 million passenger trips on Friday, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, according to the national railway operator.To meet the travel surge, a total of 1,028 additional trains have been scheduled, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.Some of the top travel destinations on Friday include the Chinese cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shanghai, among others, the railway company said, adding that railway authorities nationwide are introducing cultural activities to foster festive vibes and further improve the passengers experience.As of 8 a.m. Friday, a total of 51.59 million train tickets for the holiday travel period had been sold via the official ticketing platform 12306, the railway company said.The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, falls on Friday this year, and the public holiday runs from Friday to Sunday.