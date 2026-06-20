‘Historic moment’ as three Chinese referees to officiate same FIFA World Cup match

From left: Fu Ming, Ma Ning and Zhou Fei Photo: Xinhua

FIFA, football's world governing body, has announced that Chinese referee Fu Ming will serve as the video assistant referee (VAR) for the Group E second-round match between Ecuador and Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking "a historic moment for Chinese football" as three Chinese officials will officiate the same World Cup match, reported the Xinhua News Agency.FIFA had previously confirmed that Ma Ning will take charge as the head referee and Zhou Fei will serve as an assistant referee for the June 20 fixture in Kansas City, the US.Ma will become the first Chinese head referee to officiate a World Cup match since the 2002 FIFA World Cup.Ma has been included in the World Cup refereeing roster for the second time. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he served as a fourth official in multiple matches. Fu and Zhou were selected for the World Cup officiating roster for the first time.Fu will be the first Chinese official to serve as a video assistant referee in a World Cup match. He has served as a support VAR official three times during this ongoing World Cup.