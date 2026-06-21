4th China International Supply Chain Expo debuts AI section

Photo: Chen Tao/GT

The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday in Beijing. As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, this year's event debuts a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) zone, systematically presenting the complete ecosystem of AI across the full industrial chain.A Chinese expert noted that the expo's evolving focus — including its new AI section — mirrors the accelerating digital and intelligent transformation of global supply chains. Attendees said that the expo has reinforced their confidence in China's supply chain, with many vowing to strengthen their localization strategies and deepen industrial collaboration to expand their market presence.This year's CISCE features its first dedicated AI zone, which was systematically designed along the industrial evolution path from data and perception, to computing power and algorithms, and then to applications and solutions, Li Xingqian, vice chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said on May 22.He added that the exhibition aims to present the entire ecosystem of AI across the full chain—from data collection and intelligent computing to real-world scenario implementation.The AI zone brings together leading domestic and international AI companies, including NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, and Alibaba.Intel told the Global Times on Sunday that it will demonstrate collaborative AI innovations with ecosystem partners across cloud, edge, and end devices. As a veteran participant, Intel is attending the CISCE for the third year. The booth will display AI personal computers, AI servers, edge computing, embodied intelligence, and intelligent vehicles.Wang Zhicong, chairperson of Intel China, told the Global Times that Intel is willing to leverage its capabilities and work hand in hand with ecosystem partners to provide full-chain support for the intelligent upgrading of the industrial chain.The establishment of the AI section at the CISCE has attracted a growing number of AI companies to participate, significantly enhancing the expo's global standing and influence, Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times.Given that AI is a sector highly prioritized by countries worldwide, the presence of more leading AI enterprises showcasing cutting-edge technologies and products naturally draws greater attention from governments and businesses across the globe, further elevating the expo's international profile, he added.As of Sunday, 676 Chinese and foreign anchor enterprises, specialized and sophisticated small and medium-sized enterprises, and industry institutions have confirmed their participation, with exhibitors coming from 85 countries, regions, and international organizations, according to the CCPIT.The proportion of foreign exhibitors has reached 36.5 percent, and more than 65 percent of the exhibitors are Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry enterprises. Together with the upstream and downstream supply chain partners brought by the exhibitors, the actual number of exhibitors is expected to exceed 1,200, the CCPIT said.TCP Group is participating in the CISCE for the second consecutive time. At this year's event, it will present a comprehensive display of its full industrial chain layout, spanning from raw material procurement and smart manufacturing to warehousing and logistics.Saravoot Yoovidhya, chief executive officer of the TCP Group, told the Global Times that the group has always maintained strong confidence in China's supply chain system.The comprehensive industrial supporting facilities and efficient coordination capabilities provide a solid foundation for the development of multinational enterprises. The expo serves as an open, pragmatic, and efficient bridge for cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises, helping us optimize industrial collaboration and expand our global footprint, he said.Schneider Electric will also bring an integrated exhibition zone layout, showcasing AI-enabled full-life cycle capabilities across the supply chain.Yin Zheng, executive vice president of China and East Asia Operations, Schneider Electric, told the Global Times that with a complete industrial system, a mega-sized market, and a continuously improving business environment, China serves as both a "stabilizer" and a "source of innovation" for the global industrial chain.He noted the importance of the platform, highlighting that the expo provides global enterprises with a window for connection, cooperation, and shared innovation, and vowing to further deepen the company's roots in China, and strengthen its localization strategy and industrial collaboration.Through concrete actions such as the expo, China demonstrates its resolve for higher-quality opening-up and its contribution to a more integrated global economy, Bian added.