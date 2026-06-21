Flying leap

Water sports enthusiasts and tourists try kiteboarding at the coastal area of Boao, South China's Hainan Province, on June 21, 2026, the last day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holidays. Photo: VCG
A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, ...
Colorful sachets in the shape of zongzi, a traditional Chinese food for the Dragon Boat Festival, are displayed ...
An employee works at a steel company in Meishan, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on February 24, 2026 the ...