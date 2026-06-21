Shipshape open day

A Hong Kong family visits the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship Suqian at an open day at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks in Hong Kong on June 21, 2026. Photo: VCG
The opening ceremony of a major exhibition showcasing China’s achievements in aerospace, aviation, and navigation will be held ...
John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will lead a delegation comprising about ...
The Hong Kong Security Bureau updated the outbound travel information on Saturday on its website regarding Japan, noting ...