PHOTO / CHINA
Shipshape open day
By VCG Published: Jun 22, 2026 12:42 AM
A Hong Kong family visits the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship Suqian at an open day at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks in Hong Kong on June 21, 2026. Photo: VCG

A Hong Kong family visits the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship Suqian at an open day at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks in Hong Kong on June 21, 2026. Photo: VCG


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