Cape Verde keeps knockout hopes alive with 2-2 draw against Uruguay

Players of Cape Verde react after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US on June 21, 2026. Photo: Xinhua





World Cup debutants Cape Verde scored their first goal during the FIFA World Cup and maintained their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage after drawing Uruguay 2-2 during their second group game in the US on Sunday.After holding Spain to a goalless draw in their opening game, Cape Verde’s incredible journey continued as they pulled off another upset against Uruguay. The African island nation became the only country undefeated among the World Cup debutants.Midfielder Kevin Pina scored Cape Verde’s first ever World Cup goal in the 21st minute with a stunning free kick.Uruguay got back into the game with goals from Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio，before substitute Helio Varela secured the point for Cape Verde.In the stands, the mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who had made the trip to the US to watch the match in person, jumped to her feet to celebrate the historic goal.Chinese businessman Lin Jie, a Wenzhou-born entrepreneur who has lived in Cape Verde for more than two decades, was one of the first people to reach out and offer assistance to her.40-year-old Vozinha became an overnight sensation on Chinese social media for helping Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw against title favorite Spain.Cape Verde’s underdog story has aroused heated discussions on Chinese social media as one Weibo user from East China’s Zhejiang Province said on Monday that “they are the biggest surprise of this World Cup and this is the charm of sports.”"The World Cup brings together more football-loving nations and people from around the world," said another user from Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia in their last group on Friday.Meanwhile in Group G, Iran was held to a goalless draw with 10-man Belgium on Sunday.Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei again blasted the treatment of his team at this World Cup, suggesting it's been unethical and saying he hopes it doesn't set a precedent, USA Today reported.The coach said visa delays, travel restrictions and cancelled friendlies had severely disrupted preparations, with players split between those based inside and outside the country, Reuters reported.Iran had less than 16 hours of training before facing Belgium and continue to face demanding travel schedules during the tournament, with the team due to return to their base in Mexico's Tijuana before preparing for Friday's clash with Egypt ⁠in Seattle, according to Reuters.