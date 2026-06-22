Cape Verde's fairy tale at World Cup shows there are no shortcuts in football

Kevin Pina (No.6) of Cape Verde celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: VCG

When World Cup debutant Cape Verde held two-time world champion Uruguay to a tense 2-2 draw during their second group game on Sunday, the tiny African island country once again captured the attention of Chinese social media and offered Chinese footballers and fans something to reflect upon.After frustrating former champion Spain in a goalless draw in their opening match, Cape Verde's incredible journey continued as they pulled off another upset against Uruguay, becoming the only World Cup newcomers to remain undefeated.Midfielder Kevin Pina scored the team's first-ever World Cup goal, while Helio Varela struck a second-half equalizer to keep alive the team's hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Cape Verde now sits at third in Group H with 2 points and will face Saudi Arabia in the last group game on Friday.The topic of Cape Verde holding two former world champions to draws soon began trending on Chinese social media, with many netizens hailing the team as the embodiment of football's true spirit."Congratulations to Cape Verde on making history once again. The entire team never gave up, fighting relentlessly until the very last second of the match. Today, everyone of you is a hero!" said one Sina Weibo user from Shanghai.In their opening match, Cape Verde relied on resolute defending and a heroic display from goalkeeper Vozinha to hold Spain to a draw. Against the physically imposing Uruguayans, the team showed the courage to attack, causing plenty of problems for their opponents despite being at a disadvantage, while demonstrating remarkable tactical discipline and clinical finishing.What made Cape Verde's story resonate so deeply is the contrast at its heart.For a country with a population of about 546,000 and a land area equivalent to one-quarter of the total area of Beijing, Cape Verde's achievements have already become one of the most inspiring stories in this edition of World Cup, Chinanews.com reported.Some Chinese netizens have inevitably drawn comparisons between Cape Verde and Chinese football, prompting a more nuanced discussion.Despite limited infrastructure and no professional leagues, Cape Verde benefits from unique historical and demographic circumstances. Owing partly to its colonial past, many of its players have spent years playing in professional European leagues, such as Portugal, France and the Netherlands. They were shaped by mature youth development systems from an early age, which raised the tactical level of the national team.This diaspora-based model has provided Cape Verde with a competitive edge, but it is also a path that cannot simply be replicated by China.Chinese football commentator and youth football promoter Dong Lu recently said that the biggest constraint on Chinese football is not a lack of funding, facilities or policy support, but rather an insufficient understanding of the essence of the sport itself, Thepaper.cn reported.China has made significant progress in improving its football infrastructure. Yet hardware alone cannot produce football success. Ultimately, football is played by people, and without a deeply rooted football culture and a genuine passion for pursuing dreams, material improvements can only go so far, said Dong.Cape Verde's success once again demonstrates that football development has no shortcuts. Regardless of a country's size or population, sustainable progress requires patience, long-term planning and unwavering commitment to grass-roots development.A large population alone does not automatically translate into footballing success. Only when grass-roots participation, youth training and professional development are connected through a long-term strategy can demographic advantages be transformed into competitive strength.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn