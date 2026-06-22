First domestically produced C909 business jet CBJ enters commercial service

Photo: Courtesy of Deer Jet

The inaugural domestically produced C909 business jet, the CBJ, commenced commercial service on Monday, operating a flight from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport.The CBJ business jet, operated by Deer Jet, is a key achievement in the series development of COMAC's C909 aircraft, positioned as a large, jet-powered, high-end customized business jet. According to information Deer Jet sent to the Global Times on Monday, the cabin offers more spacious interiors with flexible seating configurations ranging from 12 to 29 seats, which can be divided into distinct functional zones—including rest areas, conference areas, reception areas, and dining areas—on demand, fully meeting personalized customization needs.Deer Jet is currently Asia's largest comprehensive business jet operator. In 1995, it operated China's first business jet charter flight, marking the dawn of the country's commercial business aviation era.Over the past 31 years, it has evolved from a single charter service provider into a full-service operator covering charters, management, maintenance, ground support, and asset trading across the entire value chain.According to the Xinhua News Agency on Monday, the CBJ business jet will primarily serve Asian and domestic medium-haul routes, leveraging its excellent high-altitude airport performance and spacious cabin design.June 28, 2026, will mark the 10th anniversary of the C909's commercial debut. Over the past decade, China's homegrown C909 aircraft family has evolved from a newcomer to a mature workhorse, expanding from inland to border regions and from domestic to overseas markets. Its scaled, serialized, and industrialized development is progressing steadily, with cumulative passenger traffic exceeding 36 million and more than 500 daily flights, according to Xinhua.Global Times