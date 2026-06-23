Selected works of Xi Jinping on Party building published

The first and second volumes of selected works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Party building have been published and are available for distribution in China.



The two volumes compile 102 pieces of the most important and fundamental works by Xi on Party building from November 2012 to February 2026, which come in forms such as reports, speeches, articles and instructions.



The publication of the works will provide authoritative materials for Party members, officials, and the public to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building.



It is of great significance for the entire Party to apply Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building to plan and advance the Party's development and exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance with higher standards and more concrete actions.



Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the books were published by the Central Party Literature Press.

