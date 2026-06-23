China, Philippines jointly repatriate four kidnapping suspects: embassy

Courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines







Courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines

Chinese and Philippine law enforcement authorities jointly arrested and repatriated two gambling-linked suspects, who were also wanted for kidnapping offenses, last Friday. On Monday, the two sides carried out another joint repatriation operation involving two additional suspects tied to a kidnapping incident that took place in Bohol in October 2023.A statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday confirmed that the victim of that Bohol abduction had been successfully rescued via coordinated police efforts between China and the Philippines.