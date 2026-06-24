Alibaba sues US Department of War over 1260H tag, saying decision ‘arbitrary and capricious,’ firm tells GT

Alibaba headquarters building in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on November 16, 2025. Photo: VCG

Alibaba is not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy. The decision to place Alibaba on the 1260H list is arbitrary and capricious, and we are filing a lawsuit against the Department of War to demand removal from the list, Alibaba spokesperson told the Global Times on Wednesday.The remarks come after the US Defense Department earlier this month expanded its list of what it describes as Chinese military companies under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act. Major Chinese technology and manufacturing firms including Alibaba, BYD, Nio, CALB Group and Unitree Robotics have all been added to the list.China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition after the US Department of Defense added several Chinese companies to its so-called “Chinese Military Companies” list, urging Washington to immediately reverse discriminatory and unjustified measures.According to the ministry, the US has continuously broadened the concept of national security, abused state power, and imposed unreasonable suppression on Chinese enterprises. Such actions, the spokesperson said, seriously disrupt international economic and trade order, threaten the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.China has rolled out a series of countermeasures against a slew of US firms on Monday. The MOFCOM and Ministry of Finance (MOF) unveiled separate restrictive measures targeting US entities on the same day.Some 10 US entities were added to China’s export control list in accordance with the nation's export control law and regulations on export control of dual-use items, according to an announcement issued by the MOFCOM on Monday. Meanwhile, the MOF announced that it has decided to take relevant measures against 46 US companies in government procurement activities in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.A spokesperson for the MOFCOM said that the measure was taken following the "malicious" practice of the US government in adding more Chinese firms to a so-called list of companies linked to the Chinese military, in accordance with the Export Control Law and relevant regulations on dual-use items, and is aimed at safeguarding national security and interests, and fulfilling international obligations such as non-proliferation.