Mainland spokesperson slams Lai's rejection of reunification and US arms purchases intention

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Whatever false narratives Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te peddles and how many weapons he buys, nothing can change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, that Taiwan's future rests entirely with all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, and that any bid for "Taiwan independence" is bound to end in total failure, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.Zhang Han, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to media inquiries regarding the recent fallacies spouted by Lai. Lai claimed to "reject reunification" and asserted that Taiwan's future will be determined only by its own people. He also called the US to expedite the approval of a $14 billion arms sale package, according to media reports.There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China -- this is a historical and legal fact that no one can alter or shake, as well as a universal consensus of the international community, Zhang said."Our position of firmly opposing US arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear-cut. We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, and handle the Taiwan question with prudence," the spokesperson added.Global Times