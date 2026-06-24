PHOTO / CHINA
Passing encouragement
By VCG Published: Jun 24, 2026 10:44 PM
Candidates entering a high school entrance exam venue in Beijing high-five their teachers before going in on June 24, 2026. The 2026 Beijing high school entrance exam is held from June 24 to June 25 and includes four subjects. Photo: VCG

Candidates entering a high school entrance exam venue in Beijing high-five their teachers before going in on June 24, 2026. The 2026 Beijing high school entrance exam is held from June 24 to June 25 and includes four subjects. Photo: VCG




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