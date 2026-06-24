Passing encouragement

Candidates entering a high school entrance exam venue in Beijing high-five their teachers before going in on June 24, 2026. The 2026 Beijing high school entrance exam is held from June 24 to June 25 and includes four subjects. Photo: VCG
Students walk out of an exam site on the final day of the senior high school entrance exam ...
Students in Huainan, East China’s Anhui Province share a cake at their last class in high school on ...
An examinee poses for photo with families outside an exam site at a middle school in Changsha, capital ...